Urging 'bold decisions' to end Yemen conflict, UN envoy says viable peace plan within reach

New York, Jan 27 : Amid attacks and counter-attacks in Yemen, those seeking a military solution will only prolong the suffering caused by the war, allow the terrorist threat to grow and deepen the challenges that will face the eventual recovery, the United Nations envoy for the war-riven country said on Thursday. The past several months have seen a dangerous escalation of military activities with tragic consequences for the Yemeni people, Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, the UN Special Envoy for Yemen, told the Security Council during a briefing alongside UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen OBrien.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.