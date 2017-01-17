UPDATE 1-Bad loans, other costs hobble Q4 earnings for Saudi banks

DUBAI, Jan 19 Rising bad loans dragged down the fourth-quarter results of several Saudi Arabian banks on Thursday, underlining the tougher conditions lenders in the Arab World's largest economy face after lower oil revenues curbed spending and business activity. Alawwal Bank, Saudi Arabia's oldest lender, swung to a net loss of 249.3 million riyals in the three months to Dec. 31, down from a net profit of 451.3 million riyals in the same quarter of 2015, according to a statement.

