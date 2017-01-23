Under alleged pressure from China, Pa...

Under alleged pressure from China, Pak dragging feet with reliable partners Iran, S. Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan.24 : Pakistan has made numerous promises to Iran in the recent past, and according to observers, is unlikely to fulfill most, which raises the question of whether it can ever be a reliable partner for Tehran. Since 2012-13, Islamabad has been sending confusing signals to Iran, Saudi Arabia and many other alliance partners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,582 • Total comments across all topics: 278,195,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC