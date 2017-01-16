UN rights expert urges Saudi Arabia t...

UN rights expert urges Saudi Arabia to use economic plan to bolster women's rights

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Newkerala.com

New York, Jan 20 : An independent United Nations expert on Thursday urged Saudi officials to use their bold new plan for economic transformation to improve the human rights of women and the poor. Known as Vision 2030, the plan, which was announced in April 2016, is meant to reduce Saudi Arabias reliance on oil and develop other service sectors, such as tourism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,108 • Total comments across all topics: 278,096,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC