UK ex-premier visits Bahrain, shunning rights abuse concerns

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has visited Bahrain for talks with the sheikhdom's crown prince and business leaders despite growing concerns about the ongoing human rights violations by the Manama regime. Cameron, whose term in office saw the closest ever diplomatic and military ties with Bahrain, arrived in Manama earlier this week and met Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifah.

Chicago, IL

