U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets: Al-Arabiya TV

Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported. The glass entrance of the U.N. building in Dhahran al-Janoub province, along the border with Yemen, was damaged by a Katyusha rocket launched by the Iran-allied Houthi group who control Yemen's capital, Al-Arabiya reported, citing its correspondent.

