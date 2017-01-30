U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Ye...

U.N. office in Saudi Arabia hit by Yemen rockets: Al-Arabiya TV

Read more: Reuters

Rockets fired by Yemeni rebels into Saudi Arabia on Monday damaged a United Nations office in the kingdom's southern Asir region, Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV reported. The glass entrance of the U.N. building in Dhahran al-Janoub province, along the border with Yemen, was damaged by a Katyusha rocket launched by the Iran-allied Houthi group who control Yemen's capital, Al-Arabiya reported, citing its correspondent.

Chicago, IL

