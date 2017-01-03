Two Saudi 'terrorist' suspects shot d...

Two Saudi 'terrorist' suspects shot dead in police raid

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Al Jazeera

Two "dangerous terrorists", including an explosive-belt maker, were shot and killed in Saudi Arabia during a security operation in the capital Riyadh on Saturday. The Saudi state news agency SPA, citing an interior ministry spokesman, said a security officer was also wounded in the operation in the al-Yasmin neighbourhood in northern Riyadh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News The growing Saudi isolation Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,667 • Total comments across all topics: 277,713,068

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC