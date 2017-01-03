Two killed in Saudi anit-terror opera...

Two killed in Saudi anit-terror operation

Read more: The Mercury

Two men accused of links to bombings and other attacks against Saudi Arabia have been shot dead in a security operation in the capital Riyadh, Interior Ministry officials say. The officials told a news conference a security officer was wounded in the operation in the al-Yasmin neighbourhood in northern Riyadh, after the two suspects engaged in a shootout with security forces to resist arrest.

Chicago, IL

