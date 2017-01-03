Twelve Egyptians detained for protest...

Twelve Egyptians detained for protesting the Red Sea islands transfer to Saudi Arabia

Egyptian protesters demonstrate in the capital, Cairo, on April 25, 2016, against the handing over of two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia. The protesters were arrested on Monday during a demonstration in central Cairo against the transfer of Tiran and Sanafir islands to Saudi Arabia.

Chicago, IL

