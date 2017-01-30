Trump's Muslim Ban Is Culmination of ...

Trump's Muslim Ban Is Culmination of War on Terror Mentality but Still Uniquely Shameful

18 hrs ago Read more: OpEdNews

IT IS NOT difficult for any decent human being to immediately apprehend why and how Donald Trump's ban on immigrants from seven Muslim countries is inhumane, bigoted, and shameful. During the campaign, the evil of the policy was recognized even by Mike Pence and Paul Ryan , who are far too craven and cowardly to object now.

