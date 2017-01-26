Trump's Muslim ban excludes countries linked to his businesses
President Donald Trump's most recent executive order effectively bans citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for at least 90 days - but some Muslim countries were spared from the order's blacklist, even though they have deep-seated ties to terrorism. Conspicuously, records show Trump holds major business interests in several of the countries excluded from the list, while he doesn't hold any stakes in the countries on it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
