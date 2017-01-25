Treat my citizens well - Akufo-Addo tells Saudi Mission head

The President Nana Akufo-Addo is asking the Ambassador to Saudi Arabia to ensure that the friendly relationship between the two countries reflects in how Ghanaian citizens are treated in Saudi Arabia. President Akufo-Addo expressed the concern when the head of the Saudi Arabia mission in Ghana Hisham Mishal Al-Suwailem, paid a courtesy call on him at the Flagstaff House in Accra, Wednesday.

