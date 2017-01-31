Tax-free days ending for Saudis after...

Tax-free days ending for Saudis after oil slump

RIYADH: Tax-free living will soon be a thing of the past for Saudis after cabinet on Monday approved an IMF-backed value-added tax to be imposed across the Gulf following an oil slump. Residents of the energy-rich region had long enjoyed a tax-free and heavily subsidised existence but the collapse in crude prices since 2014 sparked cutbacks and a search for new revenue.

