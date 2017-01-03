Stunt Drivers Raise Awareness For Bre...

Stunt Drivers Raise Awareness For Breast Cancer by Setting World Record for Largest Tire Mark Image

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Laughing Squid

Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies and Al Jazirah Ford Racing have set a new Guinness World Record for leaving the largest tire mark image "outside a car storage center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laughing Squid.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec 7 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec 6 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News The growing Saudi isolation Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 277,587,064

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC