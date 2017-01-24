State Dept. approves $525 million aerostat sale to Saudi Arabia
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Persistent Threat Detection System Aerostats to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which manages the FMS program, said in its notification to Congress that Saudi Arabia's procurement of the aerostat "will improve Saudi Arabia's capability to meet current and future threats and provide greater security for its critical infrastructure."
