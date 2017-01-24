State Dept. approves $525 million aer...

State Dept. approves $525 million aerostat sale to Saudi Arabia

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: UPI

The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale of Persistent Threat Detection System Aerostats to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which manages the FMS program, said in its notification to Congress that Saudi Arabia's procurement of the aerostat "will improve Saudi Arabia's capability to meet current and future threats and provide greater security for its critical infrastructure."

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,566 • Total comments across all topics: 278,216,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC