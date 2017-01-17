Sri Lanka agrees to follow Saudi Arabia's recruitment system for domestic workers
Jan 18, Riyadh: A Sri Lankan labor delegation has agreed to follow Saudi Arabia's Musaned online recruitment system following a meeting with senior officials, Arab News reported. A four-member Sri Lankan team headed by Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Employment G.S. Withanage met with Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Development Ziyad AI-Sayegh at the headquarters of the Labor Ministry in Riyadh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit...
|13 hr
|Marie-Luise_J
|2
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec 23
|Nurple3234
|12
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC