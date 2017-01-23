Spiritual leader of Thailand's southern insurgents dies
" More than a decade ago, Sapae-ing Basor was one of Thailand's most wanted, his face plastered on posters around the south offering 10 million baht, more than $250,000, for his capture. But when the spiritual leader of many Muslims in insurgency-torn southern Thailand died at 81 in self-imposed exile in Malaysia Jan. 10, it wasn't just thousands of his followers mourning in mosques that noted his passing.
