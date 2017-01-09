Some Gulf Arabs commiserate over Iran's Rafsanjani, Saudi silent

Four Gulf states sent condolences on Monday for former Iranian president Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, signalling appreciation for a pragmatist who sought regional detente, but there was no immediate word from Riyadh, Tehran's main Gulf Arab adversary. The heads of state of Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates expressed condolences after the death on Sunday of Rafsanjani, 82, a founder of the Islamic Republic and a powerful pragmatic influence in Iran's factionalised politics.

