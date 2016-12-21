Saudi's Yamama Cement secures 1 bln r...

Saudi's Yamama Cement secures 1 bln riyals in funds for new plant

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 2 Saudi Arabia's Yamama Cement Company has secured 1 billion riyals in Islamic financing to partially fund the building of a new factory, it said on Monday. The three-year financing includes 750 million riyals from National Commercial Bank and 250 million riyals from Samba Financial Group, it said in the statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec 7 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec 6 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News The growing Saudi isolation Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,537 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,195

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC