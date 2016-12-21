Saudi's Yamama Cement secures 1 bln riyals in funds for new plant
Jan 2 Saudi Arabia's Yamama Cement Company has secured 1 billion riyals in Islamic financing to partially fund the building of a new factory, it said on Monday. The three-year financing includes 750 million riyals from National Commercial Bank and 250 million riyals from Samba Financial Group, it said in the statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec 23
|Nurple3234
|12
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec 7
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec 6
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|The growing Saudi isolation
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC