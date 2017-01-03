Saudis Said to Duel Rivals by Curbing...

Saudis Said to Duel Rivals by Curbing Heavy Oil Over Light Crude

Saudi Arabia is staying in the battle for market share by continuing to pump the type of oil that's similar to rival U.S. and African supply, while fulfilling its promise to cut output by focusing curbs on other varieties. The nation plans to idle some fields producing the Arab Medium and Arab Heavy grades to meet its output reduction target, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified because the information is confidential.

Chicago, IL

