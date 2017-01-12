Saudis cut oil output to lowest in 2 ...

Saudis cut oil output to lowest in 2 years, pledge further reductions

Read more: Reuters

Saudi Arabia has cut oil output to its lowest in almost two years, its energy minister said on Thursday, as the world's largest oil exporter leads OPEC's drive to eradicate a global glut and prop up prices. Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said output had fallen below 10 million barrels per day - more than it had promised as part of a global output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC producers.

Chicago, IL

