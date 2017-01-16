Saudi's Alawwal Bank gets regulatory approval for derivatives trading unit
Jan 19 Saudi Arabia's Alawwal Bank said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval to set up a fully owned subsidiary that could trade derivatives and repo agreements. Establishing the subsidiary, located in the Cayman Islands, will have no impact on the company's current financial statements, Alawwal said.
