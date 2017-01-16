Saudi's Alawwal Bank gets regulatory ...

Saudi's Alawwal Bank gets regulatory approval for derivatives trading unit

Jan 19 Saudi Arabia's Alawwal Bank said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval to set up a fully owned subsidiary that could trade derivatives and repo agreements. Establishing the subsidiary, located in the Cayman Islands, will have no impact on the company's current financial statements, Alawwal said.

Chicago, IL

