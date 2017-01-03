Saudia Airlines appoints new chairman...

Saudia Airlines appoints new chairman in management shake-up - SPA

Jan 9 Saudi Arabia appointed a new chairman of Saudi Arabian Airlines by royal decree on Monday in a management shake-up. Ghassan bin Abdulrahman al-Shabal was appointed chairman of the board of directors of the state-owned airline, said Saudi state news agency SPA.

