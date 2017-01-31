Saudi - Paul McCartney' in rare concert

3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia's "Paul McCartney" took to the stage in Jeddah late Monday for a rare concert in a kingdom seeking to boost entertainment despite religious warnings of "depravity." The performance by Mohammed Abdu, a mustachioed singer popular throughout the Arab world, was the first major concert in seven years in Jeddah, the kingdom's second city, according to Arab News.

Chicago, IL

