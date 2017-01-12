Saudi mufti warns of 'depravity' of c...

Saudi mufti warns of 'depravity' of cinema, concerts

Saudi Arabia's highest-ranking cleric has warned of the "depravity" of cinemas and music concerts, saying they would corrupt morals if allowed in the ultra- conservative kingdom. Grand Mufti warned that cinemas "might show movies that are libertine, lewd, immoral and atheist, because they rely on films imported to change our culture He said there is "no good" in singing concerts, insisting that music entertainment and opening cinemas represent a "call for mixing between sexes" RIYADH: Saudi Arabia 's highest-ranking cleric has warned of the "depravity" of cinemas and music concerts, saying they would corrupt morals if allowed in the ultra- conservative kingdom.

