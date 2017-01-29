Saudi King, Trump Agree to Tackle Iran's Influence, Boost Ties

Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman agreed to bolster economic ties, anti-terrorism efforts and tackle Iran's "destabilizing regional activities" in a call held amid growing criticism over the U.S. president's move to block immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The two leaders "agreed on the importance of strengthening joint efforts to fight the spread of radical Islamic terrorism and also on the importance of working jointly to address challenges to regional peace and security, including the conflicts in Syria and Yemen," the White House said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.