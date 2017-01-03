Saudi-Iran crisis, economic woes stra...

Saudi-Iran crisis, economic woes strain Oman's neutrality

Caught between two vast neighbours locked in a regional struggle, Oman has long been to the Middle East what neutral Switzerland is to global diplomacy. But now its policy of being "friends to all and enemy to none" is under heavy strain.

