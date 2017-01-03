Saudi Employment Goals Get Lift from ...

Saudi Employment Goals Get Lift from Uber, Careem

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Uber, with headquarters in San Francisco, announced June 1, 2016, that it is getting a massive cash infusion from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia hopes its plan to bring 1.3 million more women into the workforce by 2030 will be given a lift from ride-hailing apps Uber and Dubai-based rival Careem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News The growing Saudi isolation Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,948 • Total comments across all topics: 277,724,939

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC