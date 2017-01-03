Saudi court hands down jail, flogging...

Saudi court hands down jail, flogging sentences to 49 rioting Binladin Group workers

A Saudi Criminal Court in Makkah has found 49 former workers of the Binladin Group guilty of rioting and damaging public property, according to local media reports. They have been sentenced to jail terms and flogging in a hearing that lasted about four hours, Arabic daily Al-Watan reported.

Chicago, IL

