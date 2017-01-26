Saudi Bin Laden Group skates on Mecca crane disaster that killed 110 people
In September of 2015, a huge crane operated by the Saudi Bin Laden Construction Group collapsed in Mecca during severe weather killing 110 people and injuring 209 others. After 16 months of investigation and several court hearings, the Makkah Criminal Court announced that it was dropping the case because it was not within its jurisdiction.
