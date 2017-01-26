Saudi Bin Laden Group skates on Mecca...

Saudi Bin Laden Group skates on Mecca crane disaster that killed 110 people

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: American Thinker

In September of 2015, a huge crane operated by the Saudi Bin Laden Construction Group collapsed in Mecca during severe weather killing 110 people and injuring 209 others. After 16 months of investigation and several court hearings, the Makkah Criminal Court announced that it was dropping the case because it was not within its jurisdiction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saudi Arabia Quietly Spreads its Brand of Purit... Jan 17 Marie-Luise_J 2
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec '16 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,609 • Total comments across all topics: 278,357,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC