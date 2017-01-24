Saudi Aramco Said to Ask Banks to Pitch for Advisory Role on IPO
Saudi Arabian Oil Co. is asking banks to pitch for an advisory role on its initial public offering, three people with knowledge of the matter said, as it pushes ahead with plans for the world's largest share sale.
