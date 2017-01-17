Saudi Arabia's renewable energy program targets up to $50B investment by 2032

Saudi Arabia is launching a renewable energy program in the next few weeks that is expected to invest $30-$50 billion by 2032, Energy, Industry and Mineral Recourses Minister Khalid Al-Falih announced Monday. Al-Falih said at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi that the Kingdom would start the first round of bidding for projects under the program, which would produce 10GW of power.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.