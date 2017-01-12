Saudi Arabia's MICE sector up 12 percent since 2015
Tourist visits for the purpose of attending exhibitions and conferences represents more than 15% of total tourism in the kingdom. The Saudi Exhibition and Conventions Bureau , affiliated to Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage , has announced that visitors of licensed activities exceeded 4.4 million in 2016.
