Saudi Arabia's MICE sector up 12 perc...

Saudi Arabia's MICE sector up 12 percent since 2015

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Al Bawaba

Tourist visits for the purpose of attending exhibitions and conferences represents more than 15% of total tourism in the kingdom. The Saudi Exhibition and Conventions Bureau , affiliated to Saudi Commission for Tourism & National Heritage , has announced that visitors of licensed activities exceeded 4.4 million in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News The growing Saudi isolation Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,877 • Total comments across all topics: 277,949,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC