Saudi Arabia's ACWA Signs Jordan's Lowest-Cost Solar Project
The 61-megawatt solar power plant will provide electricity at 5.88 cents per kilowatt hour, Paddy Padmanathan, chief executive officer of Riyadh-based ACWA Power, said in an interview in Abu Dhabi. The contract signed Monday is for 20 years, and is the lowest cost for electricity ever in Jordan, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
