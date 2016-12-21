Saudi Arabia's Abha named capital of Arab Tourism 2017
Abha has a diverse environment, with forests in the parks Soudah, Dulghan, Al-Hubala, and towering highlands in addition to the eastern plains and western coasts. Abha's status as "Capital of Arab Tourism" for 2017 will bring dozens of investment opportunities, experts have said.
