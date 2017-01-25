Saudi Arabian King To Visit Indonesia In March
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will visit Indonesia in March to strengthen bilateral ties, Indonesian government said Thursday, China's Xinhua news agency reported. King Salman will start his nine-day visit on March 1 and is scheduled to meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Religion Minister Lukman Hakim Saifuddin said.
