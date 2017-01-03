Saudi Arabia witnesses boost in tourism during 2016
Elaf Group, a SEDCO holding company, and a leading provider of travel, tourism and hospitality services, has recently seen growth spikes in the tourism sector of Saudi Arabia during the Umrah season and the recent celebration of Prophet Muhammad's birthday. This was evident in the increase of occupancy rate in hotel rooms across the country, signifying marked growth in hospitality operations in this time.
