Saudi Arabia Sets Up New Secondary Listing Market

The Capital Market Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has approved new regulations for Saudi and for Gulf Cooperative Council incorporated joint stock companies to list on the Kingdom's new secondary securities market, the Parallel Market. Akin to the UK's Alternative Investment Market market, the Parallel Market allows issuers to seek public funding sources, and yet not have to comply with the more onerous listing requirements for the main market on the Saudi stock exchange .

