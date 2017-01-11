Saudi Arabia Sets Up New Secondary Li...

Saudi Arabia Sets Up New Secondary Listing Market

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

The Capital Market Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has approved new regulations for Saudi and for Gulf Cooperative Council incorporated joint stock companies to list on the Kingdom's new secondary securities market, the Parallel Market. Akin to the UK's Alternative Investment Market market, the Parallel Market allows issuers to seek public funding sources, and yet not have to comply with the more onerous listing requirements for the main market on the Saudi stock exchange .

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News The growing Saudi isolation Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,430 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC