Saudi Arabia Sets Up New Secondary Listing Market
The Capital Market Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has approved new regulations for Saudi and for Gulf Cooperative Council incorporated joint stock companies to list on the Kingdom's new secondary securities market, the Parallel Market. Akin to the UK's Alternative Investment Market market, the Parallel Market allows issuers to seek public funding sources, and yet not have to comply with the more onerous listing requirements for the main market on the Saudi stock exchange .
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po...
|Dec 23
|Nurple3234
|12
|How Saudi Arabia treats their poor
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|3
|Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ...
|Dec '16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors...
|Nov '16
|FinalWord
|6
|WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15)
|Oct '16
|Tom FontaineFundMe
|5
|I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all...
|Oct '16
|Neveraskjustlisten
|22
|The growing Saudi isolation
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC