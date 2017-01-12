Saudi Arabia says optimistic on Trump, welcomes stance on Iran, ISIS
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Monday he was optimistic about the incoming US administration especially the way it wanted to restore American influence in the world, contain Iran and fight Islamic State. Speaking to reporters in Paris, Jubeir said that proposed talks in the Kazakh capital Astana aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Syria were worth testing, but warned that ties with arch rival Iran remained "tense" and could only improve if Tehran's "aggressive actions" stopped.
