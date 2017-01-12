Saudi Arabia says optimistic on Trump...

Saudi Arabia says optimistic on Trump, welcomes stance on Iran, ISIS

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Monday he was optimistic about the incoming US administration especially the way it wanted to restore American influence in the world, contain Iran and fight Islamic State. Speaking to reporters in Paris, Jubeir said that proposed talks in the Kazakh capital Astana aimed at reaching a ceasefire in Syria were worth testing, but warned that ties with arch rival Iran remained "tense" and could only improve if Tehran's "aggressive actions" stopped.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec '16 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec '16 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News The growing Saudi isolation Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,518 • Total comments across all topics: 277,983,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC