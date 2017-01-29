Saudi Arabia reports 2 new MERS cases

Saudi Arabia reports 2 new MERS cases

2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Saudi Health Ministry on Sunday registered two fresh cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome corona virus infection, bringing to nine the total cases posted in the past eight days, Al Arabiya local news reported. The two patients, both in their seventies, were listed as in critical condition.

