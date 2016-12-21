Saudi Arabia releasing new series of bank notes,...

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority released the nation's sixth series of bank notes, consisting of 5-, 10-, 50-, 100-, and 500-riyal issues, on Dec. 26. The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority released the nation's sixth series of bank notes, consisting of 5-, 10-, 50-, 100-, and 500-riyal issues, on Dec. 26. The 500-riyal note features Abdul Aziz. The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority released the nation's sixth series of bank notes, consisting of 5-, 10-, 50-, 100-, and 500-riyal issues, on Dec. 26. The first four notes have the bust of the country's current king, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the face, but the 500-riyal note reaches back to the start of the Saudi monarchy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.