Saudi Arabia releasing new series of ...

Saudi Arabia releasing new series of bank notes,...

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Coin World

The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority released the nation's sixth series of bank notes, consisting of 5-, 10-, 50-, 100-, and 500-riyal issues, on Dec. 26. The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority released the nation's sixth series of bank notes, consisting of 5-, 10-, 50-, 100-, and 500-riyal issues, on Dec. 26. The 500-riyal note features Abdul Aziz. The Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority released the nation's sixth series of bank notes, consisting of 5-, 10-, 50-, 100-, and 500-riyal issues, on Dec. 26. The first four notes have the bust of the country's current king, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on the face, but the 500-riyal note reaches back to the start of the Saudi monarchy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coin World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aghast at Iran's Syria gains, Gulf Arabs see po... Dec 23 Nurple3234 12
News How Saudi Arabia treats their poor Dec 7 Researcher 3
News Klein: John Kerry's Dangerous Ignorance On The ... Dec 6 Jeff Brightone 1
News More than 100 turn out to meet Muslim neighbors... Nov '16 FinalWord 6
News WikiLeaks exposes Saudi liquor runs, Clinton's ... (Jun '15) Oct '16 Tom FontaineFundMe 5
News I pray God to give me courage to be fair to all... Oct '16 Neveraskjustlisten 22
News The growing Saudi isolation Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,239 • Total comments across all topics: 277,516,564

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC