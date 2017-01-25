Saudi Arabia receives first F-15SA fighter of record-setting weapons order
Jan 25 Saudi Arabia flaunted its new F-15SA fighter jet at an airshow in Riyadh on Wednesday, demonstrating that it has begun receiving items purchased six years ago in the priciest-ever U.S. arms sale to a foreign country. King Salman and his son, Defence Minister and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, watched the spectacle as graduates of the King Faisal Air College performed military marches and fighter jets swooped overhead.
