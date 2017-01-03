Saudi Arabia presses forward with pla...

Saudi Arabia presses forward with plans to develop Taif into summer resort

Officials are hoping to enhance tourism in the 'city of roses', which is known for its orchards, greenery and ruins. Makkah governor Prince Khaled Al-Faisal has directed government agencies and representatives to implement projects designed to turn Taif into a summer resort.

