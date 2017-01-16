Saudi Arabia crude exports rise to 8.258 mln bpd in Nov - JODI
Jan 19 Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in November rose to 8.258 million barrels per day from 7.636 million bpd in October, official data showed on Thursday. The kingdom pumped 10.720 million barrels per day in November, up from 10.625 million bpd in October, according to data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative .
