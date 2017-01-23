Saudi Arabia again hit with disk-wiping malware Shamoon 2

The disk-wiping Shamoon malware, which was used in attacks that destroyed data on 35,000 computers at Saudi Aramco in 2012, is back; the Shamoon variant prompted Saudi Arabia to issue a warning on Monday. An alert from the telecoms authority, seen by Reuters, warned all organizations to be on the lookout for the variant Shamoon 2. CrowdStrike VP Adam Meyers told Reuters, "The Shamoon hackers were likely working on behalf of the Iranian government in the 2012 campaign and the more-recent attacks.

