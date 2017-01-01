Saeed Sinare denies ransacking Ghana'...

Saeed Sinare denies ransacking Ghana's Embassy in Saudi Arabia

5 hrs ago

Ghana's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Alhaji Saeed Sinare has vehemently debunked allegations that he is on a looting spree at his official residence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as the administration of the NDC comes to an end. Two gentlemen, Hopeson Yaovi Adorye and Opoku Nti Ernest who are Convener and Operations Director of a forum known as "Ghana Must Know" respectively have accused the Ambassador of taking home a 4 4 GMC vehicle, furniture worth over $50,000 and replacing it with one that cost $2,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Chicago, IL

