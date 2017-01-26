RPT-Unpaid state salaries deepen econ...

RPT-Unpaid state salaries deepen economic pain in Yemen's war

Friday Read more: Reuters

DUBAI, Jan 26 Already suffering grievously under nearly two years of civil war, many thousands of Yemeni state workers now face destitution as their salaries have gone largely unpaid for months. The immediate reason is a decision by the internationally-recognised government to shift Yemen's central bank out of Sanaa, the capital city controlled by the armed Houthi movement with which it is at war.

