Rights groups accuse Saudi Arabia of crackdown after two activists arrested

DUBAI: Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International said Saudi Arabia had arrested two rights activists in the first ten days of this year and accused Riyadh of a crackdown on dissent. The organisations said in press releases that Essam Koshak in Mecca and Ahmed al-Mushaikhass in the eastern city of Dammam were summoned for questioning by police last week but have yet to be released.

