Rezidor Signs Radisson Blu Properties in Saudi Arabia
The Rezidor Hotel Group has signed Radisson Blu Hotel, Dhahran Square and Radisson Blu Residence, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Tanami Arabia Limited . The new properties will be located in the business district of Dhahran, a city in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom.
