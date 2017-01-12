Rezidor Signs Radisson Blu Properties...

Rezidor Signs Radisson Blu Properties in Saudi Arabia

Read more: Hotel Business

The Rezidor Hotel Group has signed Radisson Blu Hotel, Dhahran Square and Radisson Blu Residence, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, in partnership with Tanami Arabia Limited . The new properties will be located in the business district of Dhahran, a city in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom.

Chicago, IL

