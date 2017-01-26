Predicts Saudi ICT Market to Bounce Back in 2017, with NTP...

Predicts Saudi ICT Market to Bounce B...

Riyadh The Saudi ICT market will rebound in 2017 to reach a value of $33.8 billion for the year, according to the latest insights presented yesterday by International Data Corporation . Hosting its annual 'IDC Predictions 2017' event at The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, the global technology research and consulting services firm said it expects Saudi Arabia's ICT market to grow 2.4% year on year in 2017, which represents a considerable improvement on the -5.1% downturn experienced in 2016.

